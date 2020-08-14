Element Wealth LLC Sells 48 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,186 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,251. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.91 and its 200 day moving average is $284.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

