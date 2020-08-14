Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after buying an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 274,567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,852,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,425,000 after buying an additional 1,977,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,800,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $483,872,000 after buying an additional 565,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.