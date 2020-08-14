Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ENIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enel Americas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSE ENIA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,793. Enel Americas has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

