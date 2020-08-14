EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.56.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,895. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,310 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 42.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

