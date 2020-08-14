EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.60

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.60 and traded as high as $187.50. EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at $187.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 25.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

