Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.54.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 265,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,602. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 45,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $568,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 74.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $63,544,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 153.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.