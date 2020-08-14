Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,722 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $53.10. 1,535,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.