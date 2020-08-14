Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,017 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 135.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.54. 11,408,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,757,902. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.64 and its 200-day moving average is $160.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.