Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,512. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

