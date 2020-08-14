Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,033,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 3,969,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,118,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

