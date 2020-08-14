Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $338.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,673. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.56 and its 200 day moving average is $302.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

