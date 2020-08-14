Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

