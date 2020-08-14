Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $864,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,827,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,377,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.