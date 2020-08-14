Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $917,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Caterpillar by 52.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.96. 2,034,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,861. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.