Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,397,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in General Dynamics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.46. 719,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

