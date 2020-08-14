Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,510 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.51. 2,096,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,255. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

