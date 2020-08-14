Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,595,288. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $468.87. The company has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.