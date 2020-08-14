Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after buying an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,165,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.42. 637,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.