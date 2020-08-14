Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 6,165 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,781,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 84,247 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,109,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. 696,151 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.

