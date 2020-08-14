Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

