Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,503,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

