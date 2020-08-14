Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,507.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,488.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,378.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

