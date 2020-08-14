Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CVS Health by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,395,000 after buying an additional 1,592,484 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. 4,892,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,336. The company has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

