Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,926 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,240,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

