Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,624,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

