Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 709,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 359,118 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 67,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 62,638 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 10,027,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,399,146. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

