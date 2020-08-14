Eva Cash Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Eva Cash has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $16,120.49 and approximately $27.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $727.52 or 0.06189263 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016222 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

