Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

EXPO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,553. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,155 shares of company stock worth $6,776,001 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exponent by 1,125.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 264,702 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 63.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 109.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,554 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 192.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 100,851 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

