Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 772,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.