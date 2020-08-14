Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 1,677 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $7.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,514.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,487.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,378.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.