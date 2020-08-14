Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178,847 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 807,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,894,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.