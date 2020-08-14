Financial Partners Group Inc Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded down $13.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,503.64. The stock had a trading volume of 74,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. The company has a market cap of $1,025.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,489.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,377.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.