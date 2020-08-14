First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.83. 2,822,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,293,766. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $274.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

