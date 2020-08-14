First Interstate Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 504,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,920,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

