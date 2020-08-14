First Interstate Bank Sells 23,922 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,922 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 329.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

