First Interstate Bank Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

