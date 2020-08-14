Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,117. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $5,387,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $1,165,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $24,601,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,590,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,101,000 after acquiring an additional 583,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.