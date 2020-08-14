FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.98

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.25. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 14.87%.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

