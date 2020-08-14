Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Point had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

FPH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 3,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,513. Five Point has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $751.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Five Point alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FPH shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Five Point from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.