Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 130,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,539. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMTX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

