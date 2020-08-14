Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

NYSE FSM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. 70,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,404. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.