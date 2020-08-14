Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%.

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 61,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,404. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

