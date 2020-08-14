Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Freehold Royalties to a hold rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.18.

FRHLF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 9,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

