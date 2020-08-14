Frontdoor’s (FTDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. 4,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 33,780 shares during the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP increased its stake in Frontdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 846,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Frontdoor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,724,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.