FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,536. The company has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.62. FRP has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $44,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,849.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $69,250. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FRP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FRP by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

