FujiCoin Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $342,354.29 and approximately $25.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,790.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.80 or 0.03730074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.02490815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00483764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00772119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00715946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058302 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00016000 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000283 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,906,872,669 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

