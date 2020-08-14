FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 2,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,222. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

