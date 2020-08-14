Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,879. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $229.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 16.4% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth $354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

