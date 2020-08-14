Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $17.40 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 25.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,944. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

