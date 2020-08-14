Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,720 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 782.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.87. 2,157,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

